The Red Seat Podcast: Buyers or Sellers?

This is not where we wanted the Red Sox to be, especially after a scorching hot month of June. Unfortunately July has not been kind to the team in both the wins column and on the injury front.

In an incredibly unfortunate turn of events, Chris Sale, who was finally healthy for the first time in what feels like forever, was struck by a 106 MPH line drive directly on his left pinky finger. The result was to be expected, displaced fracture, possible September return for Sale.

On this episode of the show Keaton and I get into a spirited debate about whether or not this current team with all of its injures and all of its pending free agents is worth investing in. Keaton takes the side of they should invest while I argue the counter. Our conclusions might surprise you.

We also discuss who is signed beyond this year, who is a pending free agent, and what players might be protected by the Red Sox from the Rule 5 draft this fall. Finally, we take a quick look at the Red Sox first ten draft picks.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

