How to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

2022 MLB All-Star Game Start: 8:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Radio: ESPN Radio

Welcome to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game! This is the 92nd Midsummer Classic and it’s a treat this year because of a couple quirks and appearances. FOX is broadcasting the game for the 21st straight season but the voices will be different: Joe Davis has replaced Joe Buck as the announcer, marking the end of an era. Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz will join Davis in the booth to provide color commentary.

Living legend himself Clayton Kershaw is starting for the National League. This is the three-time Cy Young award winner’s ninth All-Star Game and the first where he has the honor of starting it.

Shane McClannahan, starting for the American League is a relative unknown to Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker. How did the Tampa Bay Rays starter end up with the honor? In Dusty’s own words: “To tell you the truth, I’ve never seen him pitch. But everyone I’ve talked to, they say he’s nasty.” A little digging by Jeff Passan uncovered that McClanahan did pitch in a game Dusty managed (during the 2020 ALCS). For his part, McClanahan graciously accepted the honor anyway I’m excited to take the ball and have Dusty see me pitch for the first time.” Leading all AL pitchers in bWAR (3.8) and ERA (1.71) he’s earned it no matter who has seen him pitch.

The Red Sox sent three players to Los Angeles: Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez. Devers was voted in by the fans and will be starting the game while Xander and J.D. will get things started from the bench. Most likely though all three will get a at least an inning or, for J.D., a plate appearance.

There’s a fun new addition to the All-Star Game rosters this year: the legacy selection. It’s slightly unclear what the rules are for this roster spot or if it’s a continuing addition to the game, but Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were added to the NL and AL rosters, respectively based on their historic careers. Pujols, fresh off his Home Run Derby performance, will be retiring at the end of this season. Cabrera will likely retire after the 2023 campaign. Neither one is really the player they were but that doesn’t matter. This is an opportunity for baseball as a whole to recognize their careers with one more chance in the limelight - you don’t always get to go out in the postseason like Big Papi.

The rest of the starting lineups are littered with big names. Six of the American League All-Star starters, including the pitcher, are from the AL East. And on the National League roster, Mookie Betts and Manny Machado are, of course, former members of the best division in baseball.

2022 MLB All-Star Game Lineup spot American League National League Lineup spot American League National League 1 Shohei Ohtani, DH Ronald Acuña Jr., RF 2 Aaron Judge, RF Mookie Betts, CF 3 Rafael Devers, 3B Manny Machado, 3B 4 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Paul Goldschmidt, 1B 5 Giancarlo Stanton, LF Trea Turner, SS 6 Byron Buxton, CF Willson Contreras, C 7 Tim Anderson, SS William Contreras, DH 8 Andrés Giménez, 2B Joc Pederson, OF 9 Alejandro Kirk, C Jeff McNeil, 2B SP Shane McClannahan, LHP Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Everything gets started at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Enjoy the game!