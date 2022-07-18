OTM Open Thread 7/18: It is Monday

Happy Monday such as it is. Brutal two games in New York and the plan of “injured pitchers returning for the second half” may be continuing without Chris Sale who hasn’t been reliable since 2018 when Mike Scioscia was still managing the Angels. The Home Run Derby is tonight at 8 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN2 (for the Statcast Broadcast). No current Red Sox are participating but former Sox Kyle Schwarber is bringing his bat to win. And the draft so far looks interesting. Talk about what you want, enjoy the break, and be good to one another.