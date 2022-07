Happy Sunday. Could have been happier. What can you say, this team is either hot or not. The final game of the series - and the first half - is a 1:35 PM ET start. It’s a Sale Day. Go big or go home. On the plus side, the rotation reset will be in place for next week so they could be another June of success coming in July and August. Talk about what you want, win a series, and be good to one another.