 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 93: Red Sox at Yankees for Chris Sale’s return to relevance

Sale Day

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Ok, one more try before the All-Star Break for the Red Sox to win a series against an AL East opponent. Is this random or are the other four teams really better? We may not know the answer until October but let’s end the debate now and win this game!

Chris Sale is taking the mound. The ace. This is what he’s here to do.

Game 93: Red Sox at Yankees

Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees
Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees
1 Jarren Duran, CF DJ LeMahieu, 3B
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Aaron Judge, CF
3 Xander Bogaerts, SS Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4 J.D. Martinez, DH Gleyber Torres, 2B
5 Alex Verdugo, LF Matt Carpenter, DH
6 Christan Vazquez, C Aaron Hicks, LF
7 Franchy Cordero, 1B Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS
8 Jackie Bradley, Jr. , RF Tim Locastro, RF
9 Jeter Downs, 2B Kyle Higashioka, C
SP Chris Sale, LHP Gerrit Cole, RHP

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...