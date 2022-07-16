Game 92: Red Sox at Yankees: Pivetta vs Taillon again

Ok, this could be it. After getting splits the Red Sox have the opportunity to win a series against an AL East opponent with two chances to do so! A win tonight vanishes that “accomplishment” from their record book.

Last night had everything you could hope for, except for one small hiccup leading to extra innings...but let’s not worry about that right now. Tonight is the second of three straight starts with various aces taking the mound against the Yankees. Today we see Nick Pivetta. His two starts against New York this years have left much to be desired (5.2 IP, 4ER and 3.1 IP, 6ER) but Pivetta pitched a complete game against the Houston Astros and held his own against the lineup of the Toronto Blue Jays, He’s good enough to face the Yankees.

Jameson Taillon, who faced off against Pivetta just 6 days ago, was hit nearly as hard giving up 6 runs in just 5.1 innings in a game the Red Sox would eventually win 11-6. If the Sox hit him again, Pivetta could have the upper hand.

After all, he’s on the team with Rafael Devers.