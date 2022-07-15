Red Sox at Yankees Lineups: Nate is Back

The final series before the All-Star Break is a three-game set between the Red Sox (47-43, T-3rd AL East) and Yankees (62-27, 1st AL East) at Yankee Stadium (7:05 p.m. ET, NESN, Amazon Prime). The hangover was real from last weekend’s series for both of these teams, as the Red Sox were swept in a four-game series in Tampa. Meanwhile, the Yankees lost two out of three at home against the last-place Cincinnati Reds, with both teams enduring multiple late-game bullpen meltdowns in their respective series.

For Boston, right-hander Nathan Eovaldi returns from a back injury to make his first start since June 8th. Before the injury, he had a 4-2 record in 12 starts, a 3.16 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and struck out 72 batters in 68 1⁄ 3 innings, while allowing 16 home runs. In his lone start against New York this season, Eovaldi allowed three runs in five innings, striking out seven for a no-decision on Opening Day. New York will counter with left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who enters the game at 3-2, with a 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts in 96 innings pitched over 17 starts. Montgomery has allowed five runs over nine innings in his two starts against Boston.

With the Mariners having won 11 games in a row to pass Boston, and the shocking Orioles at 10 straight creeping as well, the time is now to turn things around.