Your good news update

It’s been a heck of a month in just 15 days. And the Red Sox may look lost.

But we’ve got good news! Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock were both activated from the IL. Eovaldi is, of course, starting tonight. And Whitlock is returning to the bullpen where he was a sensation last year and at the start of this season. Paired with Tanner Houck, Alex Cora has more than one elite weapon to turn to without worrying about closing games.

Tristan Casas went 3-5 today and 2-4m yesterday on his rehab assignment. How close is he to the majors? It’s difficult to say, but he could be ready in a hurry if he’s healthy and the first base platoon of Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero continues to struggle.

Rafael Devers has hit 20 homers before the All-Star break two years in a row now! Sing the kid! But also, thank goodness they didn’t trade him for a rental bullpen arm in 2016.

Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, and Chris Sale will be making the starts over this weekend against the Yankees. That’s the rotation. With those three starting games three-fifths of the time the second half could look pretty nice.