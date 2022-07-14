OTM Open Thread 7/14: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday, such as it is. The Red Sox got a great start last night and even scored a couple runs off a Cy Young candidate but it wasn’t enough. One more try to at least prevent a sweep by the Tampa Bay Rays. The team that looked so good for May and June is limping into the All-Star Break. With so many playoff spots this doesn’t mean much - for now. But it might in a few more weeks. Today’s game starts at 7:10 PM ET with Boston sending Kutter Crawford against Drew Rasmussen. Talk about what you want, celebrate Con Air Day, and be good to one another.