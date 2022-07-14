Game 90: Red Sox at Rays

The Red Sox are nearing the “break glass in case of emergency” type of slide but the expanded playoff format is giving them a buffer. Sure, the 0-10 in attempts to win a series against the AL East is disappointing and possibly worrying but at the end of the day it’s total games, not the division. Wins and losses. The team that could take the field in October might roll out a rotation of Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, and Nathan Eovaldi backed up by Garret Whitlock and Tanner Houck for potentially several innings each in a couple games of a series. They do need to get there, however.

Taking yet another page from “when it rains it pours” we have some injury updates:

Josh Winckowski tested positive for COVID, creating the roster spot for Darwinzon Hernandez. Matt Strahm staying on the roster for now. Situation is fluid. They will need roster spots Friday for Eovaldi and Whitlock. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 14, 2022

And Trevor Story looks likely to avoid the IL. Although as we rush towards the All-Star Break that may or may not make a difference. Sure could use him against the Yankess this weekend though...

What can you say about Kutter Crawford? He’s probably coming off his best start when you consider competition: the Yankees. Crawford held the Bombers to just one run over five innings while striking out 6 and walking 2. He’s faced by Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen who is having a fine season. He has just two starts of six innings or more and is usually only good for about 84 pitches a night. I don’t know what else to say: this is the weakest opponent they’re facing in Tampa and he’s still pretty solid. This game probably is won and lost in the bullpens if Crawford can hold down the Rays lineup.