Game 88: Red Sox at Rays

He’s back! Once again, Chris Sale returns to the Red Sox after a considerable absence. In a way, he’s never really returned since 2019. The lefty started nine times in 2021 looking somewhat like a recovering star. He tossed at least 5 innings 7 times, struck out at least 5 batters 7 times, and allowed 2 (earned) runs or less in 8 of his 9 outings.

Likewise, in his minor league rehab outings sales made four appearances and in the Double A and Triple A starts lasts 4 innings and 3.s innings, respectively. He recorded 7 strikeouts and 5 respectively. And he walked 0 and 5, respectively. He only destroyed one hallway, after his Triple A start.

The Tampa Bay Rays are without their young star Wander Franco but there was more than enough to rout the Red Sox yesterday.

For the Sox, Rafael Devers is finally back but J.D. Martinez is sitting this one out. Bobby Dalbec starts again at third base while Devers mans the DH.

It’s not vintage Chris Sale or Corey Kluber but the two could still dual for a few innings.