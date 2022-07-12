The Red Seat Podcast: Positive Split

Good morning and welcome back to another episode of “The Red Seat” podcast. We spent most of the time during this episode breaking down the four-game series against the Yankees.

What went wrong in the first two games? What weaknesses did this series uncover? What are the main differences between the Yankees and the Red Sox in terms of their roster construction?

Conversely, what went right in the last two games? What can we expect moving forward from Jeter Downs? How can these two wins impact the Red Sox moving forward?

In addition to discussing this series we dove into the many roster machinations that have taken place over the last week including:

Tyler Danish to IL

Christian Arroyo to IL

Kevin Plawecki to IL

Connor Seabold to IL

Chris Sale’s activation

Nathan Eovaldi’s impending activation

Garrett Whitlock’s impeding activation

Kiké Hernandez’s setback

How did Bryan Bello look in his first two starts? We discuss what has gone well and what has gone poorly for the young hurler.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

