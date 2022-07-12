OTM Open thread 7/12: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday and Happy Sale Day! Last night was...not great. After climbing all the way back the wheels fell off the Red Sox bullpen. But hey, Chris Sale is back today. It’s been a long time for him. He was barely recovered from Tommy John last fall when he had a few OK recovery outings. Then he was hurt in Spring Training and had some personal issues to deal with. His performance in the minors has been mixed. But as a veteran, if he’s healthy, he just needs to get into a routine and he should be fine (maybe not peak Sale, but competent). First pitch is 7:10 PM ET with the Rays sending out Corey Kluber. What a matchup this would have been a few years ago! Talk about what you want, hope for vintage Sale, and be good to one another.