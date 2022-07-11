Game 87: Red Sox at Rays

The Red Sox are entering week two of playing the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. After a homestand at Fenway Park facing the clubs it’s the Sox turn to hit the road for a four-game set with the Rays and a three-game weekend affair in New York to wrap up the “first half” of the season heading into the All-Star break.

Compared to last week though, this incarnation of the Rays may not be so tough. Gone and Wander Franco and Kevin Kiermaier with injuries - Franco potentially for a while with hamate surgery and hip issues, respectively. With Boston (47-39) leading Tampa (45-42) by 1.5 games in the Wild Card standings a good showing in four games that deny the Rays two of their best players could help the Sox finally start to land the shaky roster.

Today is the second ever Brayan Bello day. With his debut jitters behind him, Bello looks to improve on his 4 inning, 2K, 3BB, 4-run performance. The good news is, that came against the Rays so he’s familiar with their hitters. The bad news is, well, those hitters know him a little too.