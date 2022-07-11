Today in Red Sox history: July 11

Today in OTM History

2013: Red Sox trade rumors: Sox backing out of Matt Garza trade talks?; Remember Matt Garza? He was always connected to the Red Sox but it never quite worked out.

2016: David Ortiz batting cleanup for American League All-Star team; Big Papi forever.He gets officially inducted into the Hall of Fame this month!

2018: Red Sox Minor Lines: Bobby Dalbec continues to rake; This season he’s, uh, not while putting up .208/.288/.333 line and splitting time with Franchy Cordero. Although, in the second half last year he adapted a bit and hit .269/.344/.611 in the journey to the ALCS. Maybe he’s got another gear he can slip into again?

2021: Getting to know Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer; Now the best prospect in the system.

Today in Red Sox History

1914:

Red Sox hurler Babe Ruth, making his major league debut, beats the Indians, 4-3. Duffy Lewis, pinch-hitting for the 19-year-old rookie southpaw, singles in the seventh inning, giving the future slugger the first of his 94 victories in 140 decisions.

Ruth is often remembered as a Yankee but he got his start in Boston.

2009:

On a rare 9-2 put out, Red Sox’s right fielder JD Drew forces KC’s backstop Miguel Olivo at home plate in the sixth inning. The unusual play dampens the Royals’ comeback attempt in their eventual 15-9 loss to Boston at Fenway Park.

JD “unbreakable” Drew showing off his arm.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Wish a happy birthday to very memorable Red Sox like, uh, Blaine Boyer (41), Javier López (45), Billy Ashley (52), and Clarence Blethen. Blethen was a right-handed pitcher for the 1923 Red Sox and 1929 Brooklyn Robins and lived from 1893 to 1973 so he was alive for the first six seasons of Nolan Ryan’s career.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.