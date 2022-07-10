Red Sox Game 86 Gamethread: Split the weekend!

The split is there for the taking. The ace is on the mound. Let’s do this.
Game 86: Yankees at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rays
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rays
|1
|Jarren Duran, CF
|DJ LeMahieu, 1B
|2
|Christian Vazquez, C
|Aaron Judge, RF
|3
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B
|4
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|Giancarlo Stanton, LF
|5
|Alex Verdugo, LF
|Josh Donaldson, 3B
|6
|Trevor Story, 2B
|Matt Carpenter, DH
|7
|Franchy Cordero, 1B
|Aaron Hicks, CF
|8
|Jackie Bradley, Jr. , RF
|Jose Trevino, C
|9
|Bobby Dalbec, 3B
|Issac Kinser-Falefa, SS
|SP
|Nick Pivetta, RHP
|Jameson Taillon, RHP
