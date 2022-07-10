Red Sox Game 86 Gamethread: Split the weekend!

The split is there for the taking. The ace is on the mound. Let’s do this.

Game 86: Yankees at Red Sox Lineup spot Red Sox Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays 1 Jarren Duran, CF DJ LeMahieu, 1B 2 Christian Vazquez, C Aaron Judge, RF 3 J.D. Martinez, DH Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Xander Bogaerts, SS Giancarlo Stanton, LF 5 Alex Verdugo, LF Josh Donaldson, 3B 6 Trevor Story, 2B Matt Carpenter, DH 7 Franchy Cordero, 1B Aaron Hicks, CF 8 Jackie Bradley, Jr. , RF Jose Trevino, C 9 Bobby Dalbec, 3B Issac Kinser-Falefa, SS SP Nick Pivetta, RHP Jameson Taillon, RHP