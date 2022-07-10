 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Sox Game 86 Gamethread: Split the weekend!

Sunday Sunday Sunday!

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The split is there for the taking. The ace is on the mound. Let’s do this.

Game 86: Yankees at Red Sox

Lineup spot Red Sox Rays
Lineup spot Red Sox Rays
1 Jarren Duran, CF DJ LeMahieu, 1B
2 Christian Vazquez, C Aaron Judge, RF
3 J.D. Martinez, DH Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4 Xander Bogaerts, SS Giancarlo Stanton, LF
5 Alex Verdugo, LF Josh Donaldson, 3B
6 Trevor Story, 2B Matt Carpenter, DH
7 Franchy Cordero, 1B Aaron Hicks, CF
8 Jackie Bradley, Jr. , RF Jose Trevino, C
9 Bobby Dalbec, 3B Issac Kinser-Falefa, SS
SP Nick Pivetta, RHP Jameson Taillon, RHP

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...