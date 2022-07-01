OTM Open Thread 7/1: It is Friday

Happy Friday, happy Canada Day, and happy July 1st! The month of June was good to the Red Sox who finished with a 20-6 record. They enter July 12.5 games behind the Yankees in the division, tied with the Toronto Blue Jays, but in possession of a Wild Card berth if the season ended today. The month starts in Chicago against the Cubs - first game is a classic 2:20 PM ET day game at Wrigley Field - but will play 7 games each against the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees plus three more games against Toronto. Whatever the standings in the AL East are today may not matter at all in 30 days. Talk about what you want, get ready for a crazy month, and be good to one another.