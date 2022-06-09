Red Sox at Angels lineups: Continue the insanity!

The Red Sox, currently witnessing and provoking the psychic breakdown of the Angels, can make it a four-game sweep tonight behind Nick Pivetta (9:38 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market).

To say the Angels are down bad is to considerably understate it. On Tuesday, the team fired manager Joe Maddon after Monday night’s complete game 1-0 loss to Michael Wacha. Later that same day, Mike Trout went down with an injury. Yesterday, in a farcical attempt to spruce things up, every hitter came out to a Nickelback song. They still lost 1-0.

On the dimmest of bright sides, I guess, Shohei Ohtani is on the mound for them tonight, but if he suffered a season-ending injury on the first pitch it would not surprise me in the slightest. I do not want this, but I cannot deny that we are living through another team’s existential crisis, and it’s hard to look away.

As for the lineups, Ohtani is both pitching and batting on the Angels side. On the Sox side, Rafael Devers is back but best buddies Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story both get the day off.