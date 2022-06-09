Today in Red Sox History: June 9

Today in OTM History

2011: Wakefield and Aceves combine into Voltron Starter; By the Aceves’ hammer, what a deal.

2014: Red Sox 5, Tigers 3: David Ortiz turns defeat into victory; We flashed back in 2012 to the distant past of 2004. Hard to believe that the curse-breaking 2004 World Series is nearing it’s 20th birthday and that the fortunes of the Red Sox have basically reversed.

2017: Dustin Pedroia activated from the 10-day disabled list; Dustin Pedroia returned! Not many better things than the Laser Show coming back from injury.

Today in Red Sox History

1934:

In the eighth inning of the Senators’ 8-1 victory over the Red Sox, Boston hurler Lefty Grove becomes the first pitcher in major league history to yield six doubles in one frame. The future Hall of Famer, ailing from a sore arm, gives up five consecutive two-baggers during Washington’s barrage.

Oof. That’s a rough record to hold.

1946:

Ted Williams clouts the farthest home run ever hit at Fenway Park, a shot estimated to have traveled 502 feet before striking the straw hat of a fan sitting in seat 21 in the 37th row of section 42 in right field. The Red Sox paint the seat red to commemorate the location of the Splendid Splinter’s Ruthian blast, although the area consisted of bleachers, not individual seats at the time of the homer.

The one-in-a-million shot. Was it real? Who can say. Is Ted Williams a legend anyway? You bet.

1961:

En route to fanning 11 Red Sox batters, Ryne Duren breaks an American League mark when he records seven consecutive strikeouts in the Angels’ 5-1 victory over Boston. In the second game of a twilight-night doubleheader at Fenway Park, the bespectacled fireballing right-hander whiffs Frank Malzone to end the first inning, and then proceeds to strike out the side in the second and third frame, sending Pete Runnels, Jim Pagliaroni, Don Buddin, Mike Fornieles, Chuck Schilling, and Gary Geiger back to the bench with their bats.

Tough day for Red Sox records. Maybe they’ll do something incredible today to get history on the right track.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

It’s birthday season for the one, the only, the currently on the IL, Joe Kelly! Summon the fight club! And as an additional bit of trivia, Kelly was born in Anaheim. Kelly shares the day with (very) former Red Sox pitcher Mike Ryba. From 1941 to 1946, Ryba made 27 starts out of his 183 appearances for Boston and compiled a 3.41 ERA. His full name was Domenic Joseph Ryba but he went by Mike and, for a time lived and worked in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.