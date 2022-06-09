OTM Open Thread 6/9: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. It’s the final game against the Los Angeles Angels. Once again the starting time is 9:38 PM ET. Tonight the Red Sox get a rematch against Shohei Ohtani. On May 5, at Fenway Park, Ohtani held the Sox scoreless for seven innings. Can Boston get the upper hand in this matchup? With any luck, yes. Nick Pivetta is on the mound and has been on a roll. Talk about what you want, think about Seattle this weekend, and be good to one another.