Red Sox at Angels lineups: Wait til you see this lineup!

The Red Sox, fresh off an extra-innings victory last night in SoCal, can make it seven wins in a row behind Nathan Eovaldi tonight against the Angels (9:38 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market).

The Angels, who haven’t won since May 24th, will send Reid Detmers to the mound against Eovaldi, who’s won twice since then. While it’s small consolation to them, the Angels are still in second place in their division despite the slide, firing of their manager and injury to their best player, but they’re a million games behind the Astros and falling out of Wild Card contention by the day. They’re also on a franchise-worst losing streak. Which is bad!

Speaking of bad: Enrique Hernández was sent to the IL before the game, with Jonathan Araúz activated in his stead. Jarren Duran figures to get the call this weekend. Meanwhile, tonight’s lineup is ~bonkers~, with Christian Arroyo leading off, Christian Vázquez batting second and playing first base, Bobby Dalbec at third, Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field and Rafael Devers getting the day off. You love to see it.