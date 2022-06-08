The 2022 MLB All Star Game ballot is open

The All-Star ballot is out!

This is convenient timing with one of the links in Today in Red Sox History talking about the Sox who were leading in All-Star voting at the time. Given the slightly delayed start it makes sense that the balloting is only just getting started rather than posting leaderboards.

Just going by WAR leaderboards on both Fangraphs and Baseball Reference you can expect some strong arguments for Rafeal Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez. And Trevor Story has been absolutely on fire since bottoming out at the beginning of May.

On the pitching side, while it’s not really in the hands of the fans, Nick Pivetta is impressing. And Nathan Eovaldi of course. Could John Schreiber be a dark horse? It might depend on Dusty Baker. Plus with pitchers there can be a benefit to just getting that break…

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the game this year at Dodger Stadium. Who are you voting for?