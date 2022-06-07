Red Sox at Angels lineups: Can’t stop won’t stop

The Red Sox can move to a season-best two games over .500 over the free-falling Angels tonight behind Garrett Whitlock in Anaheim (9:38 p.m., NESN).

One night after Michael Wacha’s complete-game shutout, Whitlock can keep the Sox rolling as they storm back into the A.L. playoff race. Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter about two weeks ago, was supposed to for the Angels, but it will instead be José Suárez, as the Halos are as desperate for a win as teams get around these parts, and Joe Maddon was coming apart in the hours before he was fired this afternoon:

Here was an interesting exchange I had with Joe Maddon after the game today: pic.twitter.com/PswKyPcTIJ — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 7, 2022

You hate to see it! Just absolutely hate to see it. Such a shame. Truly. Maddon will be replaced by Phil Nevin, who probably doesn’t think he’s the world’s most clever manager, which means he’s likely an immediate upgrade.

Enrique Hernández is back in his leadoff spot, and down the order there are a couple flips: J.D. Martinez is back batting third, with Xander Bogaerts at cleanup, while Trevor Story bats fifth and Alex Verdugo sixth, likely due to Detmers’s southpawity.