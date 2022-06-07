Today in Red Sox History: June 7

Today in OTM History
2010: Jonathan Papelbon Placed on Bereavement list; Boof Bonser Called Up; That’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time.
2011: MLB 2011 Draft: Markus Betts Selected at #172 by Boston Red Sox; What a steal.
2012: On Bunting and Bobby Valentine; It’s 2012...it had to be a Bobby V story.
2014: Minor Lines: Rafael Devers continues to rake; Some things never change.
Today in Red Sox History
2007:
Will Middlebrooks, of course, is now back in Boston as part of the NESN team.
Today in Red Sox Birthdays
Wish a happy birthday to very memorable Red Sox like Roberto Petagine, Jeff Pierce, and Heathcliff Slocumb (ok, we remember him). Mostly for the guys featured here on April 27, 2002.
Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.
