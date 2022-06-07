Today in Red Sox History: June 7

Today in OTM History

2010: Jonathan Papelbon Placed on Bereavement list; Boof Bonser Called Up; That’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time.

2011: MLB 2011 Draft: Markus Betts Selected at #172 by Boston Red Sox; What a steal.

2012: On Bunting and Bobby Valentine; It’s 2012...it had to be a Bobby V story.

2014: Minor Lines: Rafael Devers continues to rake; Some things never change.

Today in Red Sox History

2007:

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Network Associates Coliseum, Shannon Stewart lines a single to right field to break up Curt Schilling’s no-hitter. Thanks to a first-inning home run by David Ortiz, the Red Sox beat the A’s, 1-0.

2007:

The Boston Red Sox drafted Will Middlebrooks in the 5th round of the 2007 amateur draft

Will Middlebrooks, of course, is now back in Boston as part of the NESN team.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Wish a happy birthday to very memorable Red Sox like Roberto Petagine, Jeff Pierce, and Heathcliff Slocumb (ok, we remember him). Mostly for the guys featured here on April 27, 2002.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.