OTM Open Thread 6/7: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. Three more games against the Los Angeles Angels. Tonight, like last night, begins at 9:38 PM ET. The Red Sox have clawed themselves into the Wild Card discussion and, heck, the Angels just lost a bunch of games in a row, maybe the Yankees do the same? The Celtics are still off until tomorrow when we get Game 3. Yes that’s Josh Beckett. Yes, I may have written this the night before with the vagueries of the “games” played and lost. Talk about what you want, drink and extra cup of caffeine if you stayed up, and be good to one another.