Today in Red Sox History: June 6

Today in OTM History
2019: Red Sox 8, Royals 0: Chris Sale does the damn thing; The old ace tossed an immaculate inning before the run of injuries shelved him for (most of) a couple years.
2017: Don Orsillo will call a Red Sox game and set everything right in the world
2015: Carl Crawford’s time in Major League Baseball may be coming to a close; What a career. Mostly against the Red Sox. But for a few years there...
2013: Xander Bogaerts in the running to be baseball’s best prospect; Nine years later he’s one of the best shortstops in the game. And hopefully in Boston for many years to come.
Today in Red Sox History
The most recent cycles for the Red Sox: Mookie Betts on August 9, 2018 and postseason legend Brock Holt \o/ on October 8, 2018.
Today in Red Sox Birthdays
Wish a happy 36th birthday to Junichi Tazawa and a happy 50th birthday to Tony Graffanino!
And here’s a classic Taz highlight you may remember:
Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.
