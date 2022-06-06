 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Today in Red Sox History: June 6

Prospects and cycles and Carl Crawford oh my

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Divisional Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game Three Photo By Christopher Evans/Digital First Media/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Today in OTM History

2019: Red Sox 8, Royals 0: Chris Sale does the damn thing; The old ace tossed an immaculate inning before the run of injuries shelved him for (most of) a couple years.

2017: Don Orsillo will call a Red Sox game and set everything right in the world

2015: Carl Crawford’s time in Major League Baseball may be coming to a close; What a career. Mostly against the Red Sox. But for a few years there...

2013: Xander Bogaerts in the running to be baseball’s best prospect; Nine years later he’s one of the best shortstops in the game. And hopefully in Boston for many years to come.

Today in Red Sox History

1948:

1996:

The most recent cycles for the Red Sox: Mookie Betts on August 9, 2018 and postseason legend Brock Holt \o/ on October 8, 2018.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Wish a happy 36th birthday to Junichi Tazawa and a happy 50th birthday to Tony Graffanino!

And here’s a classic Taz highlight you may remember:

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...