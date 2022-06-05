Red Sox at A’s lineups: Seize the day by the bay

The Red Sox look to start a Boston Sunday sweep in the Bay Area as they face off against old friend Frankie Montas and the A’s this afternoon (4:07 p.m., NESN) hours before the Celtics look to extend their NBA Finals lead just miles away in San Francisco.

With a win today, the Sox would finally reach .500 on the season, a milestone that has heretofore eluded them. It would also mark their second winning streak of at least four games and the first time that I get to use the SpongeBob sweep gif that our dear departed comrade Matt Collins was fond of. If they reach .500 right after he left, you can bet your butts that correlation equaled causation.

The good news is that the Sox are at nearly full strength for this one, the with even Christian Vázquez getting the Sunday start, which isn’t always the case. The only exception is J.D. Martinez, who gets a well-deserved rest. Maybe he’s just getting pumped for basketball!

In closing, everyone who wants to see an epic Boston sports day, say aye. I heard you (you sounded like m). The nays? Nothing. The ayes have it. Go Sox. Go C’s.