Red Sox vs. Athletics Lineups: Jarren Duran is here

The Red Sox thumped the Athletics last night, 7-2 behind a homer and three RBI from Boston’s new franchise leader in games played at shortstop, Xander Bogaerts. They have a chance to win the series this afternoon when they return to the Oakland Coliseum for game two.

They’ve got the right man to make that happen on the mound in Nick Pivetta, who’s been nails as of late. He’s allowed two runs or less in five of his last seven starts and has gone six innings or more in his last five outings.

Jarren Duran is also with the team right now. He’s going to start, play right field and lead off. He is filling in for Jackie Bradley Jr., who is at home awaiting the birth of his third child. Other than that, not a whole lot of interesting developments for the Red Sox. There will be a pretty normal lineup today.

Here’s how both the A’s and Sox will lineup for today’s matinee, a 4:07 p.m. start on NESN.