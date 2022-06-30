Happy Thursday! It sure looked like last night was going to be a loss and then a win and then a loss again. But the bullpen managed to hold things together. Going 1-2 in Toronto was less than ideal but it was almost 2-1. The Blue Jays, regarded as a step above the Red Sox entering the season, aren’t unbeatable. The Yankees however...that could be a battle. No baseball today: the Red Sox make their way to Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs. Talk about what you want, ponder just what deep dish is, and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 6/30: It is Thursday
Almost the second half
