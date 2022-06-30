 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OTM Open Thread 6/30: It is Thursday

Almost the second half

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Happy Thursday! It sure looked like last night was going to be a loss and then a win and then a loss again. But the bullpen managed to hold things together. Going 1-2 in Toronto was less than ideal but it was almost 2-1. The Blue Jays, regarded as a step above the Red Sox entering the season, aren’t unbeatable. The Yankees however...that could be a battle. No baseball today: the Red Sox make their way to Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs. Talk about what you want, ponder just what deep dish is, and be good to one another.

