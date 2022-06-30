The Red Seat Podcast: The Mountain Ahead

Good morning and welcome back to another edition of “The Red Seat” podcast. After a two week hiatus we are back in your ears to cover all of the goings on with the Red Sox. We will look at specific roster moves that were made, injuries that occurred and how those will impact the roster when players come back, and we continue to discuss trade scenarios per your listener questions.

One of the biggest focuses of discussion on this episode is the mammoth month that is ahead for the Red Sox filled with key matchups vs the Rays, Yankees, Blue Jays, Guardians, and Brewers. Each one of these series should test the mettle of the players on this team and decide whether or not the Red Sox were actually worthy of our postseason aspirations.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

