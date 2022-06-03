The Over the Monster Podcast: Exit Interview

Welcome back to another episode of the Over the Monster Podcast, and the final episode of the show that will feature both Matt and Bryan. In case you missed it last week, Matt is leaving the site, with today being his last day. As such, Bryan conducted an exit interview to mark the occasion.

So, as a warning there’s not a whole lot in here about the 2022 Red Sox specifically, so if that’s what you’re looking for it may not be the episode for you. Instead, we look back at the time that I (Matt) have been at the helm here and some of the highlights. We talk about my favorite players that have come through, and my favorite moment which may come as a surprise to some people. Bryan also rounded up some questions from former staff members and long-time readers and listeners. And since it was Bryan, we obviously talked a little bit about the Mookie trade, Chaim Bloom versus Dave Dombrowski, and where I see this team going both this year and for the next three-to-five-year period.

And for me, there will be a few more things coming down the chute today before I really hang up the keyboard.