Red Sox Minor Lines: Brandon Walter struggles in Triple-A debut

Worcester L 4-8

Jarren Duran, RF: 2-4, 1 K Jonathan Araúz, SS: 0-4 Ryan Fitzgerald, 1B: 1-4, 1 R Rob Refsnyder, CF: 0-4, 1 R, 1 K Christin Stewart, DH: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 3 RBI, 3 K Ronaldo Hernández, C: 0-3, 1 BB Grant Williams, 3B: 2-3, 1 R

Brandon Walter (SP; L): 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 2 K (42 pitches) Brian Keller: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (52 pitches) Durbin Feltman: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K (34 pitches) Silvino Bracho: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (24 pitches)

The jump to Triple-A did not go according to plan for Walter, who couldn’t even make it through two innings in his first appearance for Worcester. Things looked great to start when he retired the side in order in the first, striking out a batter along the way, but he struggled in the second. To be fair to the lefty, the first three hits against him were singles, so it’s hard to say from the box score how much of that was luck and how much was him getting hit around. That said, he also walked a batter and hit another, along with giving up a big two-run double. This isn’t the first time this year he’s had a start like this, though. Last time, he rebounded with a couple more dominant outings. We’ll have to see if he can do that in Triple-A as well.

Portland L 7-8 (F/10)

David Hamilton, 2B: 2-5, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB Nick Sogard, 3B: 1-2, 3 BB, 1 R Devlin Granberg, CF: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K Pedro Castellanos, 1B: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Izzy Wilson, RF: 2-4, 2 2B, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Christian Koss, SS: 1-5, 1 R, 2 K

Chris Murphy (SP): 6.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K (101 pitches)

It’s a shame the bullpen couldn’t hold this one down, because Murphy certainly deserved better than a no decision in this outing. We’ve already seen a couple of pitchers from Portland head to Worcester’s rotation in Walter and Brayan Bello, and Murphy has a case to make that jump at some point as well. Of course, it will come down to whether or not they have room in that group, but if so he’s earned it. The southpaw has been pitching very well of late, coming off a 2.30 ERA in the month of May and starting off June with his best start of the season. As we talk about every time Murphy comes up, it’s all about control and he had it in this outing, walking two and not hitting anybody. There is exciting pitching in the upper levels right now.

Greenville SUSP

Salem W 4-2 (F/5)

Eddinson Paulino, 2B: 2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Eduardo Lopez, CF: 0-2, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K Marcelo Mayer, SS: 1-2, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 RBI Nathan Hickey, C: 0-2, 1 BB, 1 RBI Blaze Jordan, 3B: 0-2, 1 K Phillip Sikes, LF: 1-1, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 SB, 1 CS

Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP; W): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K (81 pitches)

Rain shortened this game, but thanks to a four-run third Salem was able to leave with the win and get home early. Who wouldn’t like that? It was nice to see a solid start from Gonzalez, though he’s failed to take the step forward I was hoping to see from him. That’s not to say he’s had a bad season, to be fair, as he still has a 3.82 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 37 2⁄ 3 innings, but lately he’s been a bit more inconsistent. Hopefully this technical complete game will get him back on a run like he was on in April. Offensively, Mayer is a doubles machine. Despite missing so much time in May, only four players in the whole system have more than his 12 doubles.

Player of the Day: Chris Murphy

