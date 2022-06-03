Daily Red Sox Links: Jackie Bradley Jr., Franchy Cordero, Brayan Bello

For most of this season, the Red Sox haven’t really gotten much of anything at the plate from Jackie Bradley Jr. The veteran has made an adjustment recently though, and he’s starting to turn things in the right direction. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Meanwhile, Franchy Cordero is earning a greater and greater role with each passing game, a far cry from where he was just a year ago in his first season with the organization. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

We’re still plenty ways away from the trade deadline, but CBS has an early look that includes a few potential fits with the Red Sox. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)

Chad Jennings looks at the best players in the Red Sox farm system over the month of May, which includes a couple of recently-promoted pitchers. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

One of those pitchers made among the biggest jumps on Baseball America’s top 100 revamp, with Brayan Bello moving from 79 to 49. (Baseball America)

As far as the next prospects to enter the system, MLB.com’s latest mock has the Red Sox taking a college outfielder. (Jonathan Mayo; MLB.com)