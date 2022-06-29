Filed under: Game 76 Gamethread: Red Sox at Blue Jays Better results may or may not be forthcoming. By bryanjoiner@bryanjoiner Jun 29, 2022, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 76 Gamethread: Red Sox at Blue Jays Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ugh. Let’s hope it doesn’t come down to the ninth inning tonight, mmmkay? More From Over the Monster Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups: Help us, Nick Pivetta, you’re our only hope OTM Open Thread 6/29: It is Wednesday Game 75 Gamethread: Red Sox at Blue Jays Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups: Let’s try that again Today in Red Sox history June 28 OTM Open Thread 6/28: It is Tuesday Loading comments...
Loading comments...