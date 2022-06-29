Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups: Help us, Nick Pivetta, you’re our only hope

The short-handed Red Sox look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays tonight in Toronto behind Nick Pivetta (7:07 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market).

Pivetta, who has been amazing this year, faces one of the few pitchers who’s been demonstrably better — the young and super talented Alek Manoah, who comes into the game with a 2.05 ERA. He’s going to terrorize the Sox for years to come, but maybe they can stave it off for just one more day.

Obviously the story of last night was how the Sox bullpen, minus Tanner Houck, couldn’t seal the deal, and while Garrett Whitlock is on his way back, he won’t be with his team tonight. As for the lineup, Yolmer Sánchez makes his Red Sox debut and plays second base and bats eighth in place of Trevor Story, who gets the day off.