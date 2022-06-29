 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OTM Open Thread 6/29: It is Wednesday

Houck takes the loss

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. The Red Sox lost, not entirely, but mostly because of Tanner Houck, who isn’t even in Canada. Thanks for that one! After Trevor Story and the offense were let down by the absent closer, Boston will try to avoid being swept by the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET. Then it’s on to Chicago and the Cubs! Talk about what you want, hope the Jays don’t host the first round of playoffs, and be good to one another.

