Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups: Let’s try that again

The Red Sox look to dust themselves off after a decisive loss as the surprising Michael Wacha faces off against Ross Stripling tonight in Toronto (7:07 p.m., NESN).

Last night was rough, but you might expect that when Connor Seabold is making his season debut against a devastatingly strong Blue Jays lineup. Wacha could be just what the doctor ordered, provided the doctor was a Sox fan. He’ll face Stripling, who’s also have a very good year in the Jays rotation—but the real scary part of Toronto’s lineup is, well, the lineup.

As for the Sox, Jarren Duran is not playing again, because... well, you already know. Rob Refsnyder leads off and plays center field. At least yesterday’s game obviated the need for the absent Tanner Houck, but the Sox might not get as lucky tonight — we’ll happily cross that bridge when we come to it. Which, with Alejandro Kirk getting a rest day, is just a little bit more plausible. We shall see!