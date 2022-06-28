Today in Red Sox history June 28

Today in OTM History

2014: Red Sox to call up Mookie Betts; It’s not every day a future Hall of Famer rises up from the farm system. While trading Mookie may well have been key to Chaim Bloom getting the Red Sox top job, it’s a trade that’s really hard to get over after ownership approved other spending (cough Chris Sale cough) that went essentially nowhere forcing the budget move.

2017: Red Sox 9, Twins 2: A little rain can’t stop Drew Pomeranz; Remember the Pomeranz era? Before he turned into a relief ace in Milwaukee and San Diego Drew Pomeranz had three very forgettable seasons in Boston. He’s the grandson of a former major leaguer with a great name: Garland Buckeye. And let me tell you, Buckeye had a heck of a life. Seriously, I won’t spoil it. Read the bio.

2018: Checking in on the Red Sox halfway through the year; A dream season. It feels like it was never in doubt.

2019:The breakout of Rafael Devers; Like the Energizer Bunny he gets better and better and better...

Today in Red Sox History

1984:

Dwight Evans completes a cycle with a walk-off home run, becoming only the fourth major league player to accomplish the feat. The Red Sox outfielder’s game-ending three-run blast in the 11th inning gives Boston a dramatic 9-6 victory over Seattle at Fenway Park.

Cycles may be random, but they’re still kinda fun.

2006:

In his worst outing as a Met during two seasons with the team, Pedro Martinez is routed by his former Red Sox teammates in his return when the Mets drop a 10-2 decision. The Fenway crowd, who chanted, “Pedro! Pedro!” before the game, showed their appreciation of the Dominican’s history as a Red Sox player with a standing ovation during yesterday’s video tribute which highlighted the right-hander’s achievements with Boston.

In some ways Pedro never really stopped being a Red Sox.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Today we can wish a happy birthday to Josh Winckowski (24), Michael Feliz (29), Brandon Philips (41), Ron Mahay (51) Joe Sambito (70), Don Baylor, Gary Wagner (82), Joe Cascarella, Ken Williams, and Bill Mundy. Mundy’s career was short: 16 games for the 1913 Red Sox.

