Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups: It’s Connor Seabold season in Canada

Connor Seabold is set to make his season debut north of the border as the white-hot Red Sox face the Blue Jays tonight in Toronto (7:07 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market).

The Sox will be looking for their eighth win in a row behind Seabold, who has a grand total of three big-league innings to his name heading into tonight. He’s been quite good in Worcester this year, logging a 2.09 ERA, so hopefully some of that will translate to the show. He’ll be matched by Kevin Gausman, who’s having an amazing season for the Blue Jays and who presents a real challenge on the road to eight in a row.

Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck aren’t with the team because they’re unvaccinated against COVID-19, so Rob Refsnyder finds himself batting leadoff in this pivotal division showdown. The Blue Jays lineup is even scarier than before now that Alejandro Kirk is the best hitting catcher in baseball, and he anchors things in the cleanup spot.

These should be some fun ones. Go Sox.