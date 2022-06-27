OTM Open Thread 6/27: It is Monday

Happy Monday. Happy sweep! The Red Sox have won seven games in a row and seen series in a row. They’re in second place in the AL East and have a 1.5 game lead in the Wild Card race over both the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. Four teams from the AL East would reach then postseason if the season ended today. Four! The Sox are back in action in Toronto tonight at 7:07 PM ET and will be without their closer Tanner Houck and speedy outfielder Jarren Duran. Talk about what you want, shave your beard to win (this may only apply to Alex Cora), and be good to one another.