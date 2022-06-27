The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Guardians, Previewing the Blue Jays

Welcome back to another episode of The Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot on the OTM Podcast Network to hear the latest from every series as well as a preview of whatever is next to come for the Boston Red Sox. Keaton and Bayleigh talk about how sweep of a series it was in Cleveland, and preview the series north of the boarder.

On Friday night, it was the battle of the Canadians as Nick Pivetta toed the rubber for Boston against Cal Quantrill. Pivetta pitched seven frames of two run baseball, and while he might not have had his best stuff, Pivetta gutted through the game. Schrieber, once again was absolute nails, lowering his ERA to 0.81 on the season, pitching a scoreless eight inning. Devers and Arroyo had big nights for themselves, both homering, and Arroyo finishing the night with three hits, three RBI. Devers, Verdugo, and Story each logged two hits a piece. The Red Sox would go on to win by a score of 6-3.

Saturday was the coming out party for Jarren Duran. He has arrived, and boy, oh boy, is he fast. The Red Sox had ten hits on the night, with Duran owning four of those hits. Verdugo had the big blow, with a massive three-run homerun off of Guardians stater, Shane Bieber. Josh Winckowski impressed, tossing five and a third innings, giving up two runs, striking out four, and only walking a single batter. Deikman, Schrieber, Strahm and Houck finished it off with three and two thirds of scoreless frames. Houck tallied his sixth save of the year. The final score, 4-2 Red Sox.

On Sunday, the Red Sox sent veteran lefty Rich Hill to the mound. Hill went six innings of one run baseball. The only little bit of trouble came in the form of four walks, but thankfully Hill was bailed out by some timely double plays. Braiser, Robles and Houck for the third day in a row, as he will not be eligible to pitch in Toronto given his unvaccinated status, finished it off. The Sox tallied fifteen hits in the game, with multi-hits from Devers, Martinez, Story, Duran, Verdugo and Vázquez. The Red Sox did leave a season high thirty men on base. The Red Sox won, 8-3.

Most of the Red Sox will head to Toronto, who trail a game and a half for the first Wild Card Spot. Connor Seabold will most likely make his 2022 MLB season debut in the first game of the series. It’s going to be a long summer battle between these two ballclubs, so sit back, grab some peanuts and Crack Jacks and enjoy!