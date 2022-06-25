Red Sox vs. Guardians Lineups: Looking to Stay Hot

The Red Sox kicked off a brutal stretch in their midsummer schedule by downing the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Friday night. They’ll play 29 of their next 25 against opponents from the AL East — specifically the Rays, Blue Jays and Yankees. Their only respite will be three games against the lowly Chicago Cubs.

Right now, they’re in the midst of a battle with the suddenly division-leading Gaurdians, who have won seven of their last ten. They’d be in sole possession of first if not for last night’s loss, but for now they are tied with the Twins, despite having six games in hand.

For the most part, it’s a regular Red Sox lineup featuring all the stars. The only exception, and it’s a small one, is that Bobby Dalbec gets the start at first base and Jaren Duran is back in center field.

Here’s how both squads will lineup for game two tonight, a 6:10 p.m. first pitch from Progressive Field.