Today in Red Sox history: June 24

Today in OTM History

Today in Red Sox History

1911:

Red Sox owner John I. Taylor announces he plans to lay out his new ballpark on a little more than eight acres of land in the Fenway section of Boston. The $650,000 project, scheduled to begin in September, with James McLaughlin serving as chief architect and the Cleveland-based Osborn Engineering Company, a well-respected firm involved in designing Yankee Stadium, Forbes Field, and Tiger Stadium, responsible for the civil engineering services.

America’s most beloved ballpark was just a glint in the eyes of John Taylor and some engineers a century ago.

1977:

Bob Watson becomes the first player to complete a cycle in both leagues when he hits an eighth-inning RBI single, leading Houston to a 6-5 victory over the Giants at the Astrodome. The 31-year-old first baseman, duplicated by John Olerud (Mets, 1997, and Mariners, 2001) and Michael Cuddyer (Twins, 2009, and the Rockies, 2014), also collected a single, double, triple, and a home run while wearing a Red Sox uniform in 1979.

Cycles may be random, but they’re still kinda fun.

2017:

After a 6-for-6 performance against Philadelphia three days ago, Nomar Garciaparra goes 5-for-5 in the Red Sox’ 10-1 rout of Detroit at Fenway Park. All eleven hits are singles.

Nomah!

2012:

The Boston Red Sox traded Kevin Youkilis and cash to the Chicago White Sox for Brent Lillibridge and Zach Stewart.

And that was the end of the Greek God of Walks.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Today we can wish a happy birthday to Robbie Ross, Charlie Mitchell, Mel Hoderlein, and Bobby Reeves. In 2015, Ross recorded six saves for the Red Sox, the only saves of his career.

