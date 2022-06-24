OTM Open Thread 6/24: It is Friday

Happy Friday. The Red Sox are back on the road, this time for three games against the Cleveland Guardians followed by three games in Canada against the Toronto Blue Jays and finally three games at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Then it’s literally all Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees for 14 games until the All-Star break. The Sox are half a game behind the Jays and 1.5 games ahead of the Rays entering today. If they play well over the next few weeks they could even make up some ground in the division...Talk about what you want, win on the road, and be good to one another.