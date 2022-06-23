Today in Red Sox history: June 23

Today in OTM History

2015: Is it time to move Hanley Ramirez to first base; Hanley’s return to the Red Sox was complicated. There were a few times when he looked like the prospect who carried the Josh Beckett deal. Other times he was unable to hit to field anywhere. But then he’d hit a double and his helmet would fly off and everything would be fine again.

2017: Red Sox claim Doug Fister off waivers from the Angels; We’ll always have those 15 starts.

2018: The Red Sox Second Base Options after Eduardo Núñez; As it turns out this is a question that would not be answered until 2022 with the Trevor Story signing. Assuming her doesn’t move back to shortstop should Xander Bogaerts leave town through a trade or free agency, he’ll be the first long-term second baseman since Dustin Pedroia.

2021: The Red Sox bullpen picture is coming into focus; A year ago we talked about a bullpen turning the corner entering July. Matt Barnes was cruising and about to sign an extension. Now Tanner Houck is settling in as the closer and John Schreiber is a steal.

Today in Red Sox History

1917:

Babe Ruth, after walking leadoff man Ray Morgan, the only batter he faces, is ejected by home plate umpire Brick Owens when their shouting match concerning called ball and strikes digresses into a physical confrontation. Red Sox reliever Ernie Shore comes into the Fenway Park contest, retiring 26 consecutive batters, with Morgan thrown out trying to steal second on his first pitch in the team’s 4-0 victory over the Senators, a game considered baseball’s first combined no-hitter.

A Babe Ruth pitching fun fact!

1973:

Jesse Jefferson loses his shutout in his major league debut when Red Sox’s third baseman Rico Petrocelli’s two-out, ninth-inning solo home run ties the Fenway Park contest. However, the 24-year-old rookie right-hander will hang on to get the complete-game victory after the Orioles score a run in the tenth to beat Boston, 2-1.

Rico Petrocelli, great guy. A little lost in the history of the Red Sox.

2017:

The Red Sox retire David Ortiz’s uniform number 34, making Big Papi the 11th player to be honored along with Bobby Doerr (No. 1), Joe Cronin (4), Johnny Pesky (6), Carl Yastrzemski (8), Ted Williams (9), Jim Rice (14), Wade Boggs (26), Carlton Fisk (27), Pedro Martinez (45) and Jackie Robinson (42). The MVP of the 2004 ALCS and the 2013 Fall Classic played a pivotal role in the three World Series championship teams during his 14-year tenure in Boston.

Big Papi stepped away from the game, had his number retired, and was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. He’ll be inducted next month in Cooperstown.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Today we can wish a happy birthday to Marty Barrett, Aaron Robinson, Dusty Cooke, and Bill Harris. In 1995, Barrett managed the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes which included (then future) former Red Sox pitcher Matt Clement!

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.