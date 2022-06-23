 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 6/23: It is Thursday

Take a breather

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Happy Thursday! After sweeping the Detroit Tigers the Red Sox are off for a travel day to go all the way to, uh, Cleveland. Hey, they’ve earned it. So in the meantime catch up on Kenobi or Stranger Things or the Woo Sox tonight at 6:45 PM ET. Talk about what you want, think about why you don’t want Aaron Judge in Boston, and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...