OTM Open Thread 6/23: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! After sweeping the Detroit Tigers the Red Sox are off for a travel day to go all the way to, uh, Cleveland. Hey, they’ve earned it. So in the meantime catch up on Kenobi or Stranger Things or the Woo Sox tonight at 6:45 PM ET. Talk about what you want, think about why you don’t want Aaron Judge in Boston, and be good to one another.

Aaron Judge to Boston in free agency??@jtomase is here to explain why you won't see Judge in a Red Sox uniform anytime soon...https://t.co/1sZn8b2gsk — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 23, 2022