Red Sox 6, Tigers 2: Rob Refsnyder does the dang thing

The game started... not so great. Riley Greene hit an impressive single to left-center, and on the next pitch Javy Báez went [points to the name of this blog], as Kevin Millar gave us an unintentional shutout as Michael Wacha lost his own shutout after three batters, and it was 2-0 Tigers.

Some stuff happened in the next couple innings but it didn’t lead anywhere. Roger Clemens came into the booth because Kody is on the Tigers and dad was in attendance. There were some two-out bloops and whatnot but it went to the bottom of the third still at 2-0.

Christian Vázquez then hit a double to start the inning, and Bobby Dalbec followed up with a walk as Clemens recommended doing karaoke to “Endless Love” or “Purple Rain.” Thereupon followed Jeter Downs’s first career at-bat. Kevin Millar made a good point: This was the best moment of his career and he would always remember it as such. It did not last long. He struck out on three pitches.

The good times were afoot. Duran legged out an infield single and Rob F’ING Refsnyder hit a dong off the top of the monster seats to make it 4-2. It didn’t suck.

Rob Refsnyder - Boston Red Sox (1) pic.twitter.com/y3H0Hevn0P — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 23, 2022

Nothing notable happened for a while, nor did the booth talk about tight pants. But in the bottom of the fifth, Bogaerts came to bat with two men on and one out and grounded out to pitcher to put runners on second and third with two outs. Verdugo then doubled just inside the left-field line to make it 6-2 and though it was the fifth the party was on and Skubal was out.

In the top fo the sixth, Wacha had two on and no out. That’s bad. Then he got a B.S. third strike call, which was good. Then he got a proper strikeout. That was better. Then he got a fly out to center. Even better!

Stuff happened but was uninteresting until the bottom of the seventh began, at which point stuff stayed boring until the bottom of the eighth, when Trevor Story stole second with no outs. Nothing happened. The game ended 6-2 and it was awesome.

BOX