Red Sox vs. Tigers lineups: Jeter Downs debuts as Sox seek sweep

The Red Sox can sweep the Tigers out of town with a win tonight behind Michael Wacha (7:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-network).

While he’s not expected to be with the big-league club for long (this time, anyway), it’s nice to see the final piece of the Mookie Betts trade get his cup of coffee. He’ll play third base—notably, for the first time in any professional game at any level—and bat ninth, giving Rafael Devers a well-earned day off. Everyone’s days off are well-earned nowadays, frankly, with the way the Sox are playing. Jackie Bradley Jr. is also sitting against a lefty, with Rob Refsnyder playing right and batting second.

Wacha looks to continue is remarkably strong year against one of the few starters having one that’s just as good: Tarik Skubal, the Tigers lefty with a 3.13 ERA and even better underlying stats. Envisioned as one of Detroit’s big three pitching prospects, he’s become the big one prospect, and he’s delivering, though his last time out was rough. Hopefully we can keep that energy up! But don’t be surprised if this game is a bit closer than the last two.