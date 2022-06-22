Today in Red Sox History: June 22

Today in OTM History

2017: David Ortiz to have street named after him; His Hall of Fame legacy will live on in Boston for years and years. Can you even imagine the Red Sox without Big Papi?

2018: Rick Porcello traded a no-hit bid for a brushback; Remember Rick Porcello? Remember his Cy Young award? For a little bit there he was everything people wanted him to be. And he looked unhittable.

2020: Yet another update on the negotiations for a 2020 season; After the Covid season and the shock of a global pandemic no one wanted the lockout this winter. Still kind of amazing they made 2020 happen at all.

2021: The Red Seat Podcast: Time to bring up Jarren Duran? ; A year ago we talked about a callup. Now he’s up and thriving. What a difference a year can make. The kid just flies on the bases.

Today in Red Sox History

1977:

In a 7-4 victory over the Orioles at Memorial Stadium, the Red Sox collect their 100th round-tripper of the season, the earliest the club has ever reached the milestone. Today’s homers, hit by George Scott, Jim Rice, Carlton Fisk (2), and Butch Hobson, all off Jim Palmer, contribute to a major league record of 29 home runs launched by one club in a span of eight consecutive games.

To put it in perspective, the Sox have 66 homers so far this season. The Yankees (112) and Braves (105) are leading their leagues.

1993:

On his final day as a professional baseball player, 45 year-old White Sox backstop Carlton Fisk catches his 2,226th game to surpass Bob Boone as the all-time leader. ‘Pudge’ played the first 11 seasons in his 24-year major league career with the Red Sox.

Carlton Fisk gets a mention in both pieces of history today!

2004:

The Boston Red Sox signed Curtis Leskanic as a free agent.

Leskanic would play a key role in the 2004 ALCS pitching 1.3 scoreless innings as part of teh comeback. And yeah, there’s film.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Today we can wish a happy birthday to Ian Kinsler, Willie Harrie, Faye Throneberry, and Walt Masterson. On signing with the Red Sox, Thorneberry is quoted as say “[T]he Yankees made me a very nice offer, but I thought the Red Sox’ offer was just a little bit better.”

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.