Rafael Devers leading Red Sox in All-Star voting in Update #1

MLB has released the first update on fan All-Star Game voting and the results are good for Rafael Devers. The third baseman leads all AL hot corner players with 727,669 votes - a small lead over the Cleveland Guardians’ José Ramírez at 711,367. While it’s too early to guarantee anything, Devers is well on his way to a second straight All-Star Game appearance.

Xander Bogaerts, a three-time All-Star, is possibly close to snagging a spot in the starting lineup himself. Trailing Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays (585,744) and Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox (528,278), Bogaerts (525,202) is just a bit on the outside. Clearly the voters are split among the top three and it’s possible a late surge could carry Xander to Los Angeles.

No other Red Sox are really in contention. J.D. Martinez is a distant third in the DH voting and Trevor Story’s slow start may have hurt him against Jose Altuve, among others, who started their seasons faster out of the gate.

You can still vote every day!